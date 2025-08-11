BreakingNational

Parliament Monsoon Session: Both houses adjourned till 2 pm, minutes after proceedings commence in both houses today

ANI
The proceedings of both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday following uproar from Opposition members over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

In the Upper House, Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced the adjournment as MPs from Opposition parties prepared to march from Makar Dwar in Parliament to the Election Commission headquarters at Nirvachan Sadan, passing through Transport Bhawan.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc assembled at Makar Dwar before starting the protest march, which they said was aimed at opposing the electoral roll revision in Bihar and what they allege to be “voter fraud” during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Security arrangements were stepped up along the route, with barricades placed outside Transport Bhawan.

Delhi Police officials said no formal permission had been sought so far for the march.

According to the list of business, the Lok Sabha is set for a packed agenda on Monday, with multiple committee reports, ministerial statements, and significant legislative business scheduled for discussion.

The day’s proceedings will begin at 11 am with questions entered in a separate list to be asked and answers given. This will be followed by the laying of papers on the table by ministers from various departments, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the Ministry of Culture; Jayant Chaudhary for the Ministry of Education; Pankaj Chaudhary for the Ministry of Finance; Kirtivardhan Singh for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Sukanta Majumdar for Ministry of Education.

Among the key reports to be presented is the Eighth Report of the Standing Committee on External Affairs on the ‘Evaluation of India’s Indian Ocean Strategy’ by Shashi Tharoor and Arun Govil.

The Standing Committee on Finance will table its twenty-fifth Report on the ‘Evolving Role of the Competition Commission of India in the Economy, particularly the Digital Landscape’ by Bhartruhari Mahtab and Thiru Arun Nehru. (ANI)

