Parking woes plague Downtown, shopkeepers aghast

Srinagar, Aug 12: As the number of vehicles continues to rise, the lack of adequate parking facilities in Srinagar’s Downtown area has become a growing concern, with commuters and traders expressing frustration over its impact on daily life and business activities. The persistent issue has not only led to severe traffic congestion but has also caused many shoppers to avoid the area altogether.The issue is particularly evident in key areas such as Maharaj Gunj, Nowhatta, Ali Kadal, Bohri Kadal, Rajouri Kadal, Zaina Kadal, and Gojwara. The lack of dedicated parking spaces has forced commuters to park their vehicles on already narrow streets, leading to frequent traffic jams, especially during peak hours.The frequent congestion has made travelling through these areas a struggle for both residents and visitors. Drivers often find themselves stuck in long queues, unable to navigate bottlenecks caused by improperly parked vehicles. The problem intensifies on weekends and during festivals, when a rush of shoppers further strains the already clogged roads. Local residents are expressing growing frustration over the situation. “Parking is a basic requirement for any city’s infrastructure,” said Furqan Wani, a local resident. “Despite Downtown’s rich history and heritage, we still lack even basic facilities like parking.”Basharat Ahmad, another resident, said, “Sometimes I have to park far from my destination and walk a long distance, which is especially difficult during rain or snow. It’s frustrating.”Nisar Qureshi from Zaina Kadal added, “We waste so much time just searching for parking. Most spots are always full, and we end up parking in no-parking zones, only to get fined. The government needs to act fast to fix this issue. The old city has so much charm, but it can’t thrive with such inadequate infrastructure” Locals also say the parking problem hampers essential services. Emergency vehicles often find it difficult to pass through the congested streets, causing delays in response times. “Without proper parking, vehicles spill over onto narrow lanes, blocking roads. This makes it hard for ambulances and fire trucks to get through quickly,” said Muzamil Ganaie, a resident of Gojwara. “In critical situations, every minute counts. The lack of organized parking turns our streets into a maze, putting lives at risk and delaying urgent help.”The situation is taking a toll on local businesses as well. Traders claim that the increasing number of customers are avoiding the area due to the hassle of finding parking, leading to declining footfall and revenue losses. “Shoppers are now avoiding Downtown because of parking issues. This has directly impacted our trade and inflicted losses,” said Zahoor Ahmad, a vendor at Maharaj Gunj.Mohammad Yaseen, another shopkeeper, added, “With so many people opting for online shopping, the last thing they want is to come to the market only to waste time searching for a place to park. Even when we offer special deals or discounts, it doesn’t make a difference if they can’t even get here without trouble.” Trade bodies have also raised concerns, urging authorities to tackle the issue before it further impacts businesses.Shahdar believes multi-level parking structures could provide a long-term solution. “These facilities are a necessity. They can accommodate hundreds of vehicles in a small area, making it easier for shoppers to access markets,” he said. In an effort to understand the actions being taken, Rising Kashmir reached out to officials from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL).A senior SMC official admitted that parking remains a major challenge, particularly in the old city. “We are working to identify additional parking spaces across Srinagar, but Downtown presents unique difficulties due to high population density and limited available land,” he said, requesting anonymity.Meanwhile, an SSCL official, requesting anonymity, said, “While we have identified several potential parking spots in the area, these can only be developed as regular surface parking lots rather than multi-level structures, primarily due to severe space constraints,” the official explained. “The narrow lanes and historic layout of Downtown limit our options for large-scale parking solutions. However, we are continuing to survey and identify additional sites that can be converted into parking areas. Once this process is complete, we will begin the necessary construction work to ease the parking woes in the area.”