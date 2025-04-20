Parihaspora to be revived as premier heritage tourism destination

Baramulla, Apr 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has planned a major initiative to rejuvenate the age-old Parihaspora Archaeological Site Baramulla. The Parihaspora site, locally known as Kani Shahar, will be developed as a premier heritage tourism destination, with renewed development focus on restoration, infrastructure facilities, and visitor experience in the coming financial year.

Recently the government confirmed its good intentions for the Parihaspora project was now a priority, which will provide a very positive impact on the valley’s unique tourism and culture. The Minister of Tourism described Parihaspora as “a startled symbol of ancient roots and a proud legacy of Kashmir”.

Locals told Rising Kashmir that, “We have waited a long time for the government to be serious about this place, “said Ghulam Nabi, who owns a shop in a nearby village, “This project will further enhance tourism to our locality and provide employment for our youth.”

As part of this new strategy, the on-site cafeteria built in 2017 will be renovated and upgraded. The funding for this renovation has already been found in the Capex Budget for the next financial year. Officials said this is part of a larger strategy to improve essential facilities, such as rest areas, signboards, and visitor amenities, to improve the overall tourism experience at the site.

Tourism officials disclosed that promotional campaigns are being conducted within India and outside. Promotional material includes high-quality brochures, videos, and social media promotions to promote the site’s beauty and heritage value. Now being showcased at major exhibitions and festivals, the promotional material focuses on restoring attention to Kashmir’s less-known heritage treasures.

Parihaspora, situated from Srinagar some 20 kilometers on a plateau overlooking the Jhelum River, was once the majestic capital of Kashmir. Established in the 8th century, by King Lalitaditya Muktapida of the Karkota dynasty, the city was known for its grand temples and elaborate palaces. Historical accounts by Kalhana in his famous Rajatarangini described Parihaspora as a splendid city with huge images of Vishnu and Buddha, and an extensive network of temples across the valley.

However, after Lalitaditya’s rule, the city lost its glory. The river changed its course, rulers moved the capital elsewhere, and nature slowly claimed the ruins. Despite the decline, the stone structures that remain continue to whisper stories from the past.

Local tourism stakeholders believe this revival project could boost the economy of surrounding areas. “With more tourists, we can open homestays, handicraft shops, and food stalls,” said Mehnaz Bano, a local artisan. “It’s not just about history, it’s about our future too.”