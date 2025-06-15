Parents of Students Stranded in Iran files Peacefull protest in Srinagar

A group of distressed parents gathered at Press Colony in Srinagar today to stage a peaceful protest, voicing grave concerns over the safety of their children currently studying in Iran. The demonstration comes amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, which have sparked fears for the well-being of Indian students residing in the conflict-affected region.

The protesting parents held placards and raised slogans, urging the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take swift and decisive action to ensure the safe evacuation of their children. They alleged that despite repeated appeals, no concrete steps have been taken so far to initiate the return process, leaving hundreds of students stranded and their families in a state of anxiety.

“Our children are living under constant fear due to the volatile situation. Communication is irregular, and we are extremely worried. The government must act now before the situation worsens,” said one of the parents at the protest site.

The parents further appealed to the authorities to establish clear communication channels and provide timely updates regarding any evacuation plans. They emphasized that the uncertainty and lack of official response are adding to their psychological stress.

This protest highlights the growing concern among Kashmiri families, as tensions in the Middle East threaten to disrupt the safety and education of students studying abroad. The parents called upon the Indian Embassy in Tehran to facilitate logistical support and coordinate safe passage back to India for the affected students.

The protesters urged the central and UT governments to treat the matter as a humanitarian issue and ensure that the children are brought back home safely and at the earliest.