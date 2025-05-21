Parents in Srinagar demand action against overcrowding in school vans

Srinagar, May 20: Parents in Srinagar have expressed growing concerns over the issue of overcrowded school vans, which they say not only causes significant discomfort for students but also poses a serious safety risk. Despite paying hefty fees for transportation, many parents say that overcrowding in school vans remains a persistent and unresolved problem.

“These vans are meant to carry 5 to 8 children, but often they are loaded with twice that number, making the ride uncomfortable and unsafe,” said Farooq Bhat, a concerned parent. “We pay for safety and comfort, but what we get instead is overcrowded vans that put our children at risk.”

Several parents shared similar frustrations about the ongoing nature of the problem. “It’s disheartening that despite paying premium fees, our children are subjected to such conditions,” said Saima Rafiq, another parent.

Fayaz Ahmad, a father of two school-going children, added, “We see these overloaded vans every morning. God forbid if there’s an accident — the consequences could be unimaginable. Authorities need to wake up before it’s too late.”

The issue becomes even more troubling during summer months, as cramped vans increase the risk of heatstroke, especially among younger children. “Even adults struggle to travel in such conditions during high temperatures. How do we expect young children to sit in a packed van for 30 or 40 minutes?” said Najma Sheikh, whose son attends a private school in Srinagar.

Tariq Maqbool, another parent, said, “Children are often forced to sit on each other’s laps, squeezed into every available inch of space. There’s hardly any room to move or sit properly. Now imagine going through that in 30-degree heat, day after day—it’s extremely uncomfortable for them.”

“Children return home with red faces and soaked uniforms. It’s heartbreaking,” said Kainaat Najar, mother of a second-grade student. “We are not asking for luxury—just basic safety and comfort. Is that too much to expect after paying high fees?”

Many parents allege that van operators prioritize profit over student safety. “Drivers cram children into vans beyond capacity just to make extra money,” said Nilofer Ashraf, mother of two school-going children. “It’s unacceptable that our children’s well-being is compromised for a few extra rupees. If schools and transport providers don’t ensure safety, who will?”

Parents also question the role of school administrations in monitoring transport services. “Schools cannot shy away from their responsibility. Regular inspections and enforcement of safety standards must be part of their duties,” said Imtiyaz Dar from Batmaloo.

Khurshid Khoja, President of the Parents Association of Private Schools Kashmir (PAPSK), expressed concern over the recurring problem. “The safety of our children cannot be compromised. Despite repeated complaints over the years, no lasting solution has been implemented. School administrations must take direct responsibility for the transport vendors they hire. A comprehensive policy is urgently needed to regulate school transportation and hold violators accountable,” he said.

Rising Kashmir attempted to contact the Private Schools’ Association for a response but was unable to reach them. However, DySP Traffic Srinagar Mehboob ul Haq assured that authorities are actively monitoring overloading in both public and school transport vehicles.

“We are coordinating with all stakeholders to ensure violations don’t occur. Enforcement drives will be intensified, and repeat offenders will face challans and vehicle seizure,” he stated.

As concerns continue to grow, parents remain hopeful that authorities will take swift and effective action to address overcrowding in school vans, prioritizing the safety and comfort of students.