Paras Health Srinagar Empanelled with CAPF

Srinagar: Paras Health Srinagar has been officially empanelled with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), marking a significant milestone in expanding quality healthcare access for India’s paramilitary personnel and their families. With this empanelment, the hospital has launched cashless OPD and IPD services for beneficiaries from forces including the BSF, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, and SSB.

The launch event was held at Paras Health Srinagar in the presence of key dignitaries including the DIG (Medical) and DIG (ADM) of CRPF, along with senior doctors and medical representatives associated with CAPF healthcare. Their participation reflected a unified commitment to enhancing the well-being of those serving in the country’s security forces.

“Our paramilitary personnel serve in some of the most difficult conditions, far from home, in high-risk zones, and often without immediate access to care. At Paras Health Srinagar, we believe that those who protect us shouldn’t have to worry about navigating complicated systems when it comes to their own health. This empanelment with CAPF is our way of saying, we see your service, and we’re here to support you and your families with the dignity, speed, and care you deserve,” said Dr Murtuza Habib, Facility Director, Paras Health Srinagar.

As part of this initiative, CAPF beneficiaries and their dependents can now avail themselves of seamless medical services, ranging from multi-specialty consultations and advanced diagnostics to surgical treatments, all offered under a fully cashless framework.

To ensure a smooth and stress-free experience, Paras Health Srinagar has streamlined the entire patient journey. From hassle-free registration and documentation to seamless billing procedures, every aspect has been designed for efficiency. Dedicated Patient Relationship Officers are available to guide families through the process. Additionally, the hospital offers round-the-clock emergency services with priority access for CAPF personnel.

This initiative reflects Paras Health’s continued efforts to bridge critical healthcare gaps through meaningful public partnerships and to support the medical needs of those who dedicate their lives to national security.