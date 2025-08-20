Paras Health Sgr saves Brazilian patient in rare, life-saving CRT-D heart procedure

Srinagar, Aug 18: Paras Health Srinagar has achieved a major milestone in advanced cardiology by successfully treating a 30-year-old Brazilian national with life-threatening heart failure through a complex Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillator (CRT-D) implant. Led by Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Rather, Senior Consultant – Interventional Cardiology, the intervention restored the patient’s heart function, enabling him to return to Brazil with a significantly improved prognosis.As per a statement issued here, the patient was admitted with a severely weakened heart, functioning at only 10–15 percent capacity, along with Left Bundle Branch Block (LBBB) and a QRS duration of 180 milliseconds, a combination that drastically reduces the heart’s ability to pump blood efficiently. Tests also revealed two large left ventricular thrombi, though coronary angiography ruled out artery blockages.Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Rather said: “In cases like this, time and the right treatment make all the difference. This young patient had severe DCM, large ventricular clots, and LBBB, all of which put him at very high risk. Implanting a CRT-D helped restore his heart’s rhythm and function and greatly reduced his chances of sudden cardiac arrest. It is encouraging to see him recover well, and it reflects our ability at Paras Health Srinagar to handle such complex cases for patients from anywhere in the world.”Under intensive anti-heart failure therapy, including apixaban (a direct oral anticoagulant), the clots dissolved within four weeks. Given the persistent electrical conduction abnormality and weak pumping function, the team proceeded with a CRT-D implantation, a device that restores coordinated heart contractions and can deliver life-saving shocks in case of dangerous arrhythmias. Follow-ups via WhatsApp confirm that the patient’s heart function has improved to 30 percent, marking a strong recovery. Known for its state-of-the-art cardiac facilities and expertise in complex interventions, Paras Health Srinagar draws patients from across India and abroad seeking advanced treatment. This case reinforces its position as a leading centre for specialised cardiac care, combining cutting-edge technology, highly skilled specialists, and timely, life-saving interventions.