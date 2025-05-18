Panzath village in Qazigund celebrates annual fishing-cum-cleaning festival

The annual fishing-cum-cleaning festival of the Panzath Nag stream was celebrated on Sunday in Panzath village of Qazigund, attracting the enthusiastic participation of dozens of residents.

The unique tradition, observed for decades, is organized every year typically on a Sunday by the local Auqaf committee, which designates a day for the event.

On this day, locals joined by others from adjoining arras wake up early, armed with wicker baskets, and enter the stream from its upper reaches. They move slowly downstream, catching fish while also removing weeds, pollutants, and barriers that obstruct the water flow.

Locals said that the activity is not only about fishing it is also seen as a way to clean the springs and stream, which locals believe helps maintain a smooth waterflow throughout the year.

Residents describe the day as festive, saying it feels like Eid as they gather around the waters of the famed Panzath Nag.

The name “Panzath” is said to be derived from two words—paanch and haath, meaning five hundred—referring to the 500 springs believed to exist in the village, though only a few remain visible today. Locals note that the village finds mention in several historical texts.

With the rise of social media and short video content, the festival has gained increasing popularity in recent years. The number of participants and onlookers has grown significantly, as the event offers a rare opportunity to engage in collective fishing as something not permitted on regular days.

Such has been its popularity that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the villagers’ initiative in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme in 2023.