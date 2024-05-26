Panzath, Qazigund celebrates annual cleaning and fishing festival

The Annual Cleaning and Fishing Festival is being celebrated on Sunday at Panzath in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Panzath is famous for its Panzath Nag, believed to have the gushing water of 500 mythical springs.

Every year, the villagers, joined by others from adjoining villages, enter the spring waters of Panzath Nag to clean the downstream of weeds and other pollutants.

The festival is also celebrated as a fishing event.

Aaqib Gull, a local of Panzath Nag, told Rising Kashmir that the fishing in the streams of Panzath Nag aims to promote environmental cleanliness.

He said the goal is to keep the stream free of weeds and ensure a smooth flow of water throughout the year.