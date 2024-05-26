Breaking

Panzath, Qazigund celebrates annual cleaning and fishing festival

Younus Rashid
Younus Rashid
1 Min Read

The Annual Cleaning and Fishing Festival is being celebrated on Sunday at Panzath in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Panzath is famous for its Panzath Nag, believed to have the gushing water of 500 mythical springs.

Every year, the villagers, joined by others from adjoining villages, enter the spring waters of Panzath Nag to clean the downstream of weeds and other pollutants.

The festival is also celebrated as a fishing event.

Aaqib Gull, a local of Panzath Nag, told Rising Kashmir that the fishing in the streams of Panzath Nag aims to promote environmental cleanliness.

He said the goal is to keep the stream free of weeds and ensure a smooth flow of water throughout the year.

 

 

 

 

 

You Might Also Like

Delhi: Six newborns killed in fire accident at hospital in Vivek Vihar

MeT says ‘heatwave’ to continue for 3 more days as night temp rises in J&K

“Didn’t finish well”: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on 23-run loss against England

JK Records 58% polling- Highest Voter Turnout in 35 Years, surpassing the 49.58 % in 2014, 47.99% in 1996: CEO P.K Pole

LG Sinha expresses grief over loss of lives in Kulgam road accident

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Delhi: Six newborns killed in fire accident at hospital in Vivek Vihar
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

27, including children killed in massive fire at Rajkot gaming zone; SIT formed
Developing Story
J&K records 58% polling, highest turnout in 35 years: CEO
Top Stories
PM Modi praises LG Sinha at Ghazipur election rally
Top Stories
CS extols admin, Police for successful LS polls in J&K
Top Stories

Recent Comments

No comments to show.