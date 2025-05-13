Panun Kashmir condemns malicious campaign

Jammu, May 12: Panun Kashmir registered its strongest condemnation of the orchestrated and malicious online campaign targeting Vikram Misri, the Foreign Secretary of India. “This insidious trolling not only undermines the dignity of a senior civil servant but also constitutes an attack on the very institutions tasked with safeguarding India’s strategic and national interests,” reads the statement.

Panun Kashmir said as Foreign Secretary, he is currently at the forefront of shaping India’s global posture amid evolving geopolitical threats.

“It is deplorable that at a time of national crisis and heightened security challenges, fringe elements are allowed to run coordinated smear campaigns against one of India’s topmost security and foreign policy professionals. Such actions are not only irresponsible but dangerous, as they seek to weaken public trust in key institutions and distract from critical national priorities.”

Panun Kashmir said it stands in unwavering solidarity with Misri and the Government of India. “As a proud son of the soil and a towering figure from the Kashmiri Pandit community, Misri represents a legacy of commitment, sacrifice, and unflinching service to the nation.”

“We call upon all responsible voices in public life, media, and civil society to decisively reject such vile attempts to malign national institutions and stand united behind those who protect India’s sovereignty and strategic interests.”