Pandit Bhajan Sopori Day held in New Delhi

New Delhi, June 03; New Delhi witnessed a historic and emotionally resonant celebration of music on the occasion of Pandit Bhajan Sopori Day, observed on June 2, the Nirvana Divas of the music lgend Pandit Bhajan Sopori, revered as the “Saint of Santoor” and the “King of Strings.”

The event, held at Jhankar Hall, New Delhi, was marked by Hazri performances of a galaxy of musicians of India, bringing together the rich tapestry of India’s musical heritage in a unique gathering featuring just the music fraternity.

The event saw heartfelt performances and offerings by musicians of all age groups.

The musical homage lasted over eight hours, an extraordinary and rare occurrence in today’s musical landscape. Esteemed artists from across generations and genres participated in this soulful tribute.

The musical fraternity, deeply moved by the occasion, described it as a rare coming together of senior and young musicians from Delhi and beyond. Pandit Ram Kumar Mishra, the eminent Tabla maestro, remarked, “This is perhaps the first time in over 50-60 years that Delhi NCR has witnessed such a grand music session featuring the entire fraternity, truly a rare and historic moment in Indian music.”

Throughout the evening, musicians offered floral and musical tributes, invoking the divine presence of Pandit Bhajan Sopori and recalling his monumental contributions not just to music, but to humanity. Pandit Vijay Shankar Mishra noted, “Pandit Bhajan Sopori ji was not only a musical genius who gave Santoor the stature of a complete Indian classical solo instrument and to have composed over 8,000 to 10,000 songs in various languages, but also a great humanitarian who provided a platform for countless musicians across generations and relentlessly promoted classical, folk, and light music throughout the country.”

Maestro Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori, son and musical successor of Pt. Bhajan Sopori, expressed his heartfelt gratitude saying that the day has become truly memorable because of every musician and thanked everyone for their presence, their music, and love.