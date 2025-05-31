Pakistan’s Surveillance Infrastructure Destroyed

Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed Forces has led to the total destruction of Pakistan’s surveillance infrastructure and it will take almost four to five years to set it right. Thus prohibiting it from fighting a war for a considerable period of time. This was said by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Poonch. Home Minister was on a two day visit to take stock of the situation after the escalation of the Indo-Pak conflict in which heavy casualties were reported in Poonch as Pakistan targeted the civilians areas after India destroyed the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(POJK) and Bahawalpur in Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention that India had targeted the terrorist modules inside Pakistan and instead of co-operating in hunting down the merchants of terror and death, Pakistan ended in defending the terrorists who have been destabilising Jammu and Kashmir for the last thirty five years by inflicting genocidal attrition on the people India. Pakistan has proved by attacking the civilian areas in India that terrorism is its state policy and as such it will not stop from pursuing it. Over the decades it has been indulging in plausible deniability by calling the terrorists operating from its soil as non-state actors but after the Pahalgam carnage the way Pakistan’s political and military establishment has made public gestures makes it clear that it uses the seminaries and their human resource as second line of defence. And it won’t be an exaggeration to say that terrorist is its un-uniformed military battalions meant to indulge in plausible deniability. But this time this mask has been torn apart as both the political heads and military commanders openly attended the funerals of the terrorists killed due to the strikes made by the Indian Armed Forces inside Pakistan. They were given state funerals by draping their bodies in the Pakistani flag. The Home Minister has rightly said that BSF constitutes the first line of defence of the nation’s security and it has been proved during the execution of Operation Sindoor. BSF destroyed 118 Pakistani posts when it attacked the residential areas in three days. Thus altering the capability of the adversary. He is right in praising the intelligence agencies as the timely input enabled the decisive action by the security personnel. Operational capability of Pakistan has been affected and the credit goes to our security forces. While referring to a report of Director General, BSF, Home Minister said, “The biggest damage on the Pakistan side has been the destruction of its surveillance capabilities. You destroyed their entire surveillance network one by one, which the enemy may take 4-5 four years to re-establish. It will not be able to fight a war with complete information for a long time.” During his visit the Home Minister met the families who have lost their kiths and kins due to Pakistani shelling in the Poonch sector. He attended an event organised to provide jobs to the families who lost their members. He assured the people that India’s defence mechanism will become stronger keeping in view the Pakistani nefarious designs and its terrorist network. Underlining the India’s defence policy the Home Minister said, “The entire sequence of events has showcased India’s defence policy and has shown to the entire world that it will not tolerate any sort of assault on its citizens……..perhaps it is the first time that India’s defence forces destroyed a terror headquarters linked to various outfits in Pakistan. This befitting reply could be possible only due to the bold political will and decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coupled with accurate information by our intelligence agencies and our defence forces’ courage and precision strike capabilities.” Indeed the swiftness and accuracy of Operation Sindoor is due to the political will and the superior operational capability of our Armed Forces.