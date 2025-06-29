BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Pakistani national apprehended along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Security forces on Sunday apprehended a Pakistani national along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Manjakote area of Rajouri district, officials said.

According to officials, the Pakistani national, identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Arib Ahmed, was apprehended in a forward area in the Bhimber Gali sector.

“Presently, he is being questioned by the security forces,” they added.

More details are awaited.

In a similar incident last month, a Pakistani national was apprehended from the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Another Pakistani national was detained by Border Security Force (BSF) troops after he illegally crossed the border in the Gurdaspur area of Punjab.

Earlier, a multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, was initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism following the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

The delegation briefed international partners on India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia. (ANI)

