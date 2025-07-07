“Pakistan wants to derail J&K’s progress, break our unity”: LG Sinha 

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday accused Pakistan of attempting to derail the region’s development journey and sow discord among communities.

Speaking at a religious function in Aishmuqan, LG Sinha, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) termed Pakistan a “terrorist country” determined to undo the hard-earned progress made in the last five years in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan wants to destroy the five-year-long development of Jammu and Kashmir. It wants to break our unity. We must not allow its nefarious designs to succeed,” he said.

He stressed the only way to defeat the enemy’s agenda is through unity and collective resistance. “We all must fight together against the ill designs of the terrorist country. Police and security forces are playing a crucial role in the fight against terrorism. But the people’s cooperation is equally important.”

Sinha emphasised that while administration is committed to peace and prosperity, this goal can only be achieved when the public actively supports the fight against terrorism. “We need to provide support and timely information to our police and security agencies so that this menace can be uprooted completely,” he said.

While lauding the efforts of security personnel, he also appreciated the resilience of the people. “Despite numerous provocations, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have shown remarkable patience and restraint. We will not allow anyone to divide us,” he said—(KNO)