BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

“Pakistan wants to derail J&K’s progress, break our unity”: LG Sinha 

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read
Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday accused Pakistan of attempting to derail the region’s development journey and sow discord among communities.

Speaking at a religious function in Aishmuqan, LG Sinha, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) termed Pakistan a “terrorist country” determined to undo the hard-earned progress made in the last five years in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan wants to destroy the five-year-long development of Jammu and Kashmir. It wants to break our unity. We must not allow its nefarious designs to succeed,” he said.

He stressed the only way to defeat the enemy’s agenda is through unity and collective resistance. “We all must fight together against the ill designs of the terrorist country. Police and security forces are playing a crucial role in the fight against terrorism. But the people’s cooperation is equally important.”

Sinha emphasised that while administration is committed to peace and prosperity, this goal can only be achieved when the public actively supports the fight against terrorism. “We need to provide support and timely information to our police and security agencies so that this menace can be uprooted completely,” he said.

While lauding the efforts of security personnel, he also appreciated the resilience of the people. “Despite numerous provocations, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have shown remarkable patience and restraint. We will not allow anyone to divide us,” he said—(KNO)

“I request ECI to conduct J&K Assembly polls one month after LS elections”: Ghulam Nabi Azad
India to compete in Ice Hockey Women’s Asia and Oceania Championship
Indian Army to show case only Made in Indian weapons at this year’s Republic Day Parade
24 Vehicles challaned, 5 show-cause notices issued in Baramulla 
Two female terror associates detained under PSA in Udhampur
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “Op Sindoor led to increase in demand for our Indigenous defence products”: Rajnath Singh
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Op Sindoor led to increase in demand for our Indigenous defence products”: Rajnath Singh
Breaking National
“Schools to reopen tomorrow”: Sakina Itoo
Developing Story Kashmir
PM Modi thanks Malaysia, Cuba for for condemning Pahalgam terror attack: MEA
Breaking National
At BRICS, strong support for India’s global terror convention
Breaking National World