Pakistan vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 Final: When and Where to Watch PAK vs SA World

The World Championship of Legends 2025 league is reaching to its final stage with South Africa Champions and Pakistan Champions set to face off each other in the finals at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday.

The WCL 2025 Final between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions will begin at 9 PM IST.

The highly anticipated final match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming will be available on Fan Code app and website in India.

Pakistan vs South Africa WCL 2025 Squads

Pakistan Champions Squad: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal(Wk), Fawad Alam,Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik(C), Imad Wasim, Amer Yamin, Sohail khan, Sohail Tanver, Saeed Ajmal, Shoaib Maqsood, M hafeez, Wahab riaz, Ruman raes, Shahid Afridi, S ahmed, Misbah, younis khan, Abdul Razzaq.

South Africa champions Squad: Richard levi, AB de Villiers(C), Hashim Amla, Jean paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Albie Morkel, Dane Vilas, Wayne parnell, Chris Morris, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Morne Van Wyk(Wk), Aron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Sarel Erwee, Jacques Rudolph, Henry Davids.