SEOSports

Pakistan vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 Final: When and Where to Watch PAK vs SA World

The Last Battle of Champions. Pakistan Champions take on South Africa Champions in the Final.

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The World Championship of Legends 2025 league is reaching to its final stage with South Africa Champions and Pakistan Champions set to face off each other in the finals at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday.

The WCL  2025 Final between Pakistan Champions and  South Africa Champions will begin at 9 PM IST.

The highly anticipated final match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming will be available on Fan Code app and website in India.

Pakistan vs South Africa WCL 2025 Squads

Pakistan Champions Squad: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal(Wk), Fawad Alam,Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik(C), Imad Wasim, Amer Yamin, Sohail khan, Sohail Tanver, Saeed Ajmal, Shoaib Maqsood, M hafeez, Wahab riaz, Ruman raes, Shahid Afridi, S ahmed, Misbah, younis khan, Abdul Razzaq.

South Africa champions Squad: Richard levi, AB de Villiers(C), Hashim Amla, Jean paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Albie Morkel, Dane Vilas, Wayne parnell, Chris Morris, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Morne Van Wyk(Wk), Aron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Sarel Erwee, Jacques Rudolph, Henry Davids.

 

 

Inter-school Hockey, Football, Handball competition kicks-off at Baramulla
District Bandipora Ball Badminton Championship to kick off under My Youth My Pride Initiative
J&K’s Fiza Nazir bags gold medal at Asian MMA championship 2023
KU student squad to participate in North Zone Cricket Tournament
JKSC Football Academy bags AIFF’s best Grassroots Centre award
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Indian Oil refiners continue to source oil from Russia
Next Article Fulfilled pledge to avenge Pahalgam attack with Mahadev’s blessings: PM Modi lauds Op Sindoor in Varanasi
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Election system in India already dead”: Rahul Gandhi reiterates “rigged” 2024 Lok Sabha polls, claims he has proof
Breaking National
Fulfilled pledge to avenge Pahalgam attack with Mahadev’s blessings: PM Modi lauds Op Sindoor in Varanasi
Breaking National
Indian Oil refiners continue to source oil from Russia
Breaking National World
J-K: Under-construction footbridge collapses in Udhampur amid heavy rains
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News