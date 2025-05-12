Pakistan should return PoK to India: Former Dy CM

Jammu, May 11: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta on Sunday reiterated India’s position that there is no need for mediation on Kashmir.

“Yesterday, the foreign secretary said that Pakistan’s DGMO made a request, and then we reached an understanding. The talks will be held on May 12 again. For us, Kashmir is not an issue, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is ours and Pakistan should return it to us,” Kavinder Gupta told ANI.

He said that the Indian armed forces are fully prepared to give a befitting reply to any Pakistani aggression on India.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal slammed US President Donald Trump over his recent social media post where he offered to mediate between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue following the cessation of hostilities between the two countries.

Sibal stated that “many questions” will be raised following this post, and how “misinformation” was given to the opposition regarding the issue. He further appealed to the Union Government to call an all-party meeting and a special parliament session over the developments that have taken place in the past few days.

He also appealed to all parties not to attend any meeting until Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t chair it and showcased his confidence that if former PM Manmohan Singh were in the present time, then he would have called an all-party meeting and a special parliament session.

“Many questions will be raised on this tweet as well… So what happened (regarding India-Pakistan understanding), how and why, no information has been given to us regarding this… So we will not issue any criticism today. We only want a special parliament session and an all-party meeting to be called. I want to appeal to all political parties not to attend the meeting until the government assures them that the Prime Minister will be present at the meeting as well… I am confident that if Dr Manmohan Singh had been the Prime Minister today, he would be present in the all-party meeting, and a special session would have been called too”, Kapil Sibal told reporters on Sunday.

