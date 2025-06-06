“Pakistan saw its doomsday” on night of May 6 during Operation Sindoor: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Pakistan “saw its doomsday” on the night of May 6 during Operation Sindoor, a deep strike mission that he said left the Pakistan Army and terrorists stunned.

Addressing a public gathering in J-K’s Reasi, PM Modi said, “Remember, exactly one month ago, on the night of May 6, Pakistan saw its doomsday. Now, whenever Pakistan hears the name of Operation Sindoor, it will remember its shameful defeat. The Pakistani Army and terrorists had never thought that India would attack terrorists hundreds of kilometres inside Pakistan in such a way…”

He said Operation Sindoor demonstrated the strength of Aatmnirbhar Bharat and praised the armed forces for their trust in ‘Make in India.’ “You have seen how Operation Sindoor has shown the power of Aatmnirbhar Bharat. Today, the world is discussing India’s defence ecosystem. There is only one reason behind this. Our army’s trust in Make in India. Every Indian has to repeat what the army has done…” he said.

He also urged the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to actively participate in Mission Manufacturing, announced in this year’s budget. “I want to ask the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to join this mission… Your ideas and skills will take India’s economy and security to new heights,” he said.

The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance for families affected by border shelling. He said houses fully damaged by cross-border shelling would receive Rs 2 lakh, while partially damaged houses would be given Rs 1 lakh.

“The suffering of more than 2000 families affected by shelling is also our own suffering… Now, those houses which have suffered heavy damage will be given Rs 2 lakh, and those partially damaged will receive Rs 1 lakh more,” he said.

He also highlighted security and infrastructure in the border areas, saying that two border battalions have been formed for the Jammu and Kashmir division, the work for forming two women battalions has also been completed, and more than Rs 4,2000 crore is being spent to improve infrastructure along the international border.

“New infrastructure worth hundreds of crores is being developed in the conflict-prone areas near our international border,” the PM said.

PM Modi also made a strong pitch for promoting indigenous products as an act of patriotism. “We have to take another resolution: we have to prioritise goods made in India, created by the sweat of our countrymen. This is patriotism. This is service to the nation. We have to increase the honour of our Army on the border and increase the pride of Make in India in the marketplace,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated several key infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. These included the Chenab Railway Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge, and the Anji Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge. He also flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Katra Railway Station, enhancing direct connectivity between the Jammu division and Kashmir. (ANI)