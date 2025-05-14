Pakistan repatriate India’s BSF Constable Purnam Shaw who was detained on April 23

The Pakistan government has repatriated India’s Border Security Force Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw. The BSF Constable had accidently crossed the border during his duty on April 23 and had been in the custody of the Pakistan Rangers, a statement from the Public Relations Officer, Punjab Frontier, Border Security Force said.

According to the BSF statement release, “Today at 1030 hrs Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by BSF at Attari – Wagha border. Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan territory, while on operational duty in area of Ferozepur sector on 23rd April 2025 around 1150 hrs and detained by Pak Rangers. With the consistent efforts of BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan Rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of BSF Constable has become possible.”

Earlier on May 5, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed her concern for the BSF Constable from Hooghly who was detained by Pakistan Rangers. She said that Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee is in touch with the family members.

Mamata Banerjee said, “This is extremely sad situation. His name is Sahu. Our party’s Kalyan Banerjee is in touch with the family members. I want that he should be rescued as soon as possible. We have clearly said that our party is with the government on the issues of internal and external security. We are not doing divide and rule here.”

Pakistan Rangers detained the BSF trooper on April 23 after he inadvertently crossed the International Border near Punjab’s Firozpur. According to initial reports, the trooper unintentionally stepped into Pakistani territory. The BSF had issued a strict advisory to its soldiers to be alert and vigilant during border patrol.

The BSF is the primary force responsible for guarding the 3,323 km long India-Pakistan border, spanning the states of Jammu and Kashmir (including parts of the LoC), Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. This border is one of the most sensitive and volatile in the country, due to historical tensions and ongoing security challenges. (ANI)