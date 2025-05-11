Pakistan now agreed terror acts in India will be treated as Act of War: Raina hails de-escalation decision

Ravinder Raina, a senior BJP leader, hailed the Indian Army’s decisive response to Pakistan’s alleged misadventures, claiming that India’s actions in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi thwarted Pakistan’s plans.

Raina stated that Pakistan, under pressure, has acknowledged that any terrorist incident in India will be treated as an act of war, reflecting the strength of India’s 140 million citizens.

“Every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with a robust response from the Indian Army, successfully thwarting their plans. When Pakistan engaged in mischief in Pahalgam, India retaliated with action in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi. This prompted a significant response from Pakistan, which found itself in a difficult position, seeking assistance from the United States and India. Pakistan has now agreed that any terrorist incident occurring within India will be regarded as an “act of war.” This shift shows the determination of 140 million Indians and highlights the nation’s strength.” Raina said.

Earlier Today, both nations took the crucial step of de-escalation to restore peace.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this week, and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions–on land, at sea, and in the air–effective from 1700 hours IST.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for noon in May.

Addressing the press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. They agreed that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and at sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time.”

He added, “Today, instructions have been given on both sides to implement this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12th at 1200 hours.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said,” India and Pakistan have worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so.”

Pakistan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the ceasefire, “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that both countries had agreed to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. (ANI)