“Pakistan has become safe haven for internationally banned terrorists”: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday to discuss a wide range of defence-related issues and bilateral cooperation, the Ministry of Defence said in a release.

During the call, Singh highlighted Pakistan’s long track record of cross-border terrorism and said that it has become a safe haven for nternationally banned terrorists from around the world, enjoying immunity.

The Ministry of Defence said Rajnath Singh appreciated the unwavering support extended by the US to India in its fight against terrorism.

The two leaders discussed a broad canvas of issues, ranging from long-term cooperation in the defence sector — including training and military exchanges — to expanding industry collaboration.

They agreed to build upon the momentum of this critical and mutually beneficial partnership across all its pillars such as interoperability, integration of defence industrial supply chains, logistics sharing, increased joint military exercises, and cooperation with other like-minded partners, the release added.

Speaking on Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh said India reserves the right to respond and defend against terrorism and pre-empt as well as deter any further cross-border attacks. India’s actions were measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and focused on disabling terrorist infrastructure, he added.

The Ministry also noted that Rajnath Singh complimented the US Secretary of Defense for his dynamic leadership which has propelled defence cooperation between the two nations to new levels. Hegseth invited Rajnath Singh to the US for an in-person meeting to take the bilateral defence partnership forward.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh stated that the discussions were held to review the ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen the India-US defence partnership and strengthen cooperation in capacity building. He expressed eagerness to meet the US Secretary of Defense at an early date.

This was their third telephonic conversation since January this year when Pete Hegseth was confirmed as US Secretary of Defense. (ANI)