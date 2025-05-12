“Pakistan attacked our schools, colleges, gurudwaras… but India’s powerful air defence system destroyed their missiles, drones”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that following the Operation Sindoor, Pakistan in despair launched missile and drone attacks on India’s schools, colleges, temples, gurudwaras and residential areas, but India’s powerful air defence system intercepted and destroyed them in the sky, preventing any incursion into Indian territory.

PM Modi further stated that India’s precise and forceful strikes had left Pakistan in deep frustration, pushing it into desperation. In its agitation, Pakistan resorted to a reckless act instead of joining the global fight against terrorism

Furthermore, lauding the Indian defence forces, the Prime Minister said that India retaliated with strength, and its drones and missiles struck Pakistani air bases, which were a matter of pride for the neighbouring country.

PM Modi also asserted that many terrorists were roaming freely in Pakistan, but India finished them in one blow.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, “Many terrorists were roaming freely in Pakistan. India finished them off in one blow. Due to this action of India, Pakistan fell into deep despair. It was frustrated, and in this frustration, it committed another mistake. Instead of supporting India’s action against terrorism, it started attacking India itself. Pakistan targeted our schools, colleges, Gurudwara, temples, and residential areas. Pakistan targeted our sacred places. But in this, Pakistan itself was exposed. The world saw how Pakistan’s drones and missiles scattered like stones in front of India. India’s powerful air defence system destroyed them in the sky itself”.

“Pakistan had prepared for the war on the border, but India attacked at the heart of Pakistan. India’s drones and missiles attacked with power. Pakistani air bases, which Pakistan was very proud of, were damaged. India destroyed Pakistan to such an extent in the first three days itself, which they could not even imagine,” he added.

The Prime Minister reiterated that India eliminated more than 100 terrorists in Pakistan and described Operation Sindoor as the ultimate pledge of justice.

“Operation Sindoor, it is not just a name, it is a reflection of the feelings of many people of the country. Operation Sindoor is the ultimate pledge of justice. During the late night of 6 May and the morning of 7 May, the whole world saw this pledge turning into results. The Indian army attacked terrorist hideouts and training centres in Pakistan. Terrorists had never imagined, even in their dreams, that India could take such a big decision. But when the country is united, it is connected with the feeling of the nation first, then tough decisions are taken. Results are shown,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that locations like Bahawalpur and Muridke had long operated as centres of global terrorism, linking them to major attacks worldwide, including the 9/11 attacks in the US, the London Tube bombings, and decades of terrorist incidents in India.

He said that Indian missiles and drones not just shook terror organisations, but also their buildings.

“When Indian missiles and drones attacked terrorist bases in Pakistan, not only the buildings of terrorist organisations was shaken, but their courage was also shaken. Terrorist bases like Bhawalpur and Muridke have, in a way, been universities of global terrorism. Whatever major attacks have taken place anywhere in the world, be it 9/11 or 26/11, all of them have been linked to these terrorist bases somewhere or the other. The terrorists had stolen the sindoor of our sisters, that is why India demolished these terrorist headquarters. We killed more than 100 dangerous terrorists,” PM Modi said.

Asserting that the Indian Armed Forces have shown a lot of courage to achieve the objectives of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the forces had been given full freedom to wipe out terrorists.

He said, “I salute all Indian Armed Forces, intelligence units, scientists on behalf of every Indian. To achieve the target of Operation Sindoor, they showed their limitless bravery. I dedicate myself to their feat today. I dedicate this feat to every mother, every sister and every daughter of our country. The barbarity shown by terrorists in Pahalgam on 22nd April had shaken the country and the world. The way they mercilessly killed the citizens, who went on holiday, by asking their names in front of their families and children is a very horrific face of terrorism. It was a gruesome attempt to break the hopes of the country. Personally, this was a huge pain for me.”

“After this terrorist attack, the entire nation, every citizen, every community, every class, every party stood up together to fight against terrorism. We gave freedom to the Indian army to wipe out the terrorists. And today every terrorist knows what happens when sindoor is removed from the foreheads of our sisters and daughters,” he added.

On April 22, 26 civilians were killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, conducting precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), killing over 100 terrorists.

The subsequent aggression by Pakistan was effectively repelled by the Indian Armed Forces, who also pounded Pakistan’s air bases.

After the terror attack, the Prime Minister had said that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack would face punishment beyond their imagination.

India had also taken several steps to send a strong message to Pakistan over its support to cross-border terrorism and has put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. (ANI)