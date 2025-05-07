Pakistan Army Shells J&K Border Village, Civilian Infrastructure Damaged

The Pakistan Army continued its series of ceasefire violations by targeting civilian areas in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Officials said the shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses.

Visuals from the scene showed damaged civilian infrastructure, shattered window panes, cracked walls, and debris scattered across the lanes of the village.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also held an emergency meeting with officials over the current situation in border areas.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Union Cabinet meeting following the Operation Sindoor conducted by the Indian Armed Forces in the early hours of the day. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed the other members of the cabinet regarding Operation Sindoor during the meeting.

Earlier today, the Indian Army shared a video of a strike on the Abbas Terrorist Camp at Kotli in PoJK.

According to the Indian Army, Abbas Terrorist Camp at Kotli was the nerve centre for training suicide bombers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and it had key training infrastructure for over 50 terrorists.

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces shared details about Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The information was shared in the media briefing consisting of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sophiya Qureshi.

While speaking to the media, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Sofiya Quresh, said that ‘Operation Sindoor’ was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her on Operation Sindoor, in which the Indian Armed Forces launched precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed her about Operation Sindoor,” Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

The government has also called an all-party meeting for tomorrow.

I)

