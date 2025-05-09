Pakistan army launched around 300-400 drones in 36 locations last night: Defence sources

As many as 300-400 drones were launched towards Indian positions by the Pakistan Army last night, which were sighted at 36 locations from Siachen base camp in Ladakh to Kutch area in Gujarat, the Defence sources said on Friday.

The Indian Armed Forces successfully thwarted the attack attempts and neutralised the drones.

“Most of the drones were unarmed. The drones were fitted with cameras and possibly relaying footage to their ground stations. The Indian air defence systems took out almost all the drones which could have caused damage to infrastructure,” added defence sources.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted a review of the country’s current security situation at South Block, which houses the Ministry of Defence, in the national capital, in the aftermath of the foiled large-scale drone strike by Pakistan on Thursday.

The meeting came in the wake of Pakistan’s attempted retaliation following Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said, “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and a befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force.”

The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets on Thursday, according to defence officials. Officials added that the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the missile system along the Pakistan border. (ANI)