“Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire”: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire, ending a period of escalating tensions between the two neighboring countries.

According to official sources, the ceasefire was established through direct communication between the two nations, with the Pakistan Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) initiating the call. Discussions followed, leading to an understanding without any decision to hold further talks on other issues.

Confirming the ceasefire, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!”

Indian Foreign Secretary also confirmed the ceasefire, “Pakistan’s Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 3:35 PM earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 5 PM hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12 at 12 noon.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire on Truth Social, claiming that the agreement was achieved after a “long night of talks mediated by the United States.” Trump stated, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence.”

However, Indian official sources maintained that the ceasefire was a direct bilateral arrangement between India and Pakistan, contradicting Trump’s assertion of US mediation. The understanding was reportedly reached without any third-party involvement. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had earlier acknowledged that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in communication with both countries, seeking to de-escalate the situation.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had previously highlighted that Pakistan’s actions against India were viewed as “escalatory” and “provocative.” During a press briefing, Misri presented evidence of these actions, exposing what he described as false narratives being pushed by Pakistan.

The ceasefire agreement is expected to bring relief to the region after a period of heightened tensions and repeated exchanges of accusations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. (ANI)