“Pakistan always targeted our people & it’s terror universities & camps were targeted by our valorous forces”: Dr Darakhshan 

BJP National Executive Member & Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today lambasted Pakistan and it’s supporters for exporting terror and hatred in our country.

She was participating in the Tiranga Yatra held by Bharatiya Janata Party in Srinagar.

Andrabi spoke to media persons and said that Terrorism cannot be tolerated anymore by a strong India under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Operation Sindoor was very successful and celebrating the power shown by Indian army is the basis of this Tiranga Rally. Every Indian is proud of the our armed forces, security forces and our Prime Minister. This is for unity and the pride of the country; this is a message for the entire world. We showed that we have the greatest army and we can fight anyone and gain victory”, said Andrabi.

She said that Jammu Kashmir was the worst hit by Pak sponsored terror with the help of some local elements.

“Pakistan always targeted our people and is the enemy of peace. It has been the official policy of Pakistan to derail our peace and prosperity initiatives. They ployed to fragmantize our society and they and their supporters are responsible for the killing of thousands of innocents for decades here. Under Operation Sindoor the terror universities & camps were accurately targeted by our valorous forces”, said Andrabi.