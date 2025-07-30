“Pakis Congress’ mistake”: Amit Shah

New Delhi, July 29 :Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday trained guns on Congress amid the ongoing debate in Parliament on Operation Sindoor, and said that there would be no Pakistan if they didn’t accept partition.

“Pakistan is Congress’ mistake. If they had not accepted partition, there would have been no Pakistan today,” Shah said while addressing the LokSabha.

The Union Home Minister held former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru responsible for India’s not being a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He further alleged that the Gandhi family’s “love for China” has been passed down from three generations.

“Today, China is in the UN Security Council, and India is not. Modi is trying his best to get India to become a part of the UN Security Council. Jawaharlal Nehru’s stand is responsible for this. When our jawans were facing Chinese soldiers in Doklam, Rahul Gandhi was holding a meeting with the Chinese ambassador. This love for China has passed down three generations from Jawaharlal Nehru, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi,” Shah said.

He further attacked the opposition, which had questioned the whereabouts of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that the “security forces have killed at least 100 people”.

“Those who were hiding during your tenure are being searched and killed today,” Shah said, adding, “They (oppn) were asking yesterday where the perpetrators of Pahalgam went. At least 100 people have been killed by our forces. On May 7, our job was completed at 1:26 am. This is not Manmohan Singh’s government; we will not sit quietly and send dossiers.On May 9, 11 of Pakistan’s air bases were destroyed. Attack on eight of the air bases was so precise that it shook Pakistan’s air defence system,”

Responding to the opposition’s “why there was no war” charge, the Union Home Minister said that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) exists only because of Jawaharlal Nehru. He claimed that the Nehru government gave 80 per cent of Indus waters to Pakistan and forgot about PoK in 1971 during Indira Gandhi’s tenure as PM.

“Yesterday, they (Congress) were raising questions about why there was no war.Today, PoK exists only because of Jawaharlal Nehru.In 1960, they gave 80 per cent of the Indus waters to Pakistan.In 1971, during the Simla Agreement, they (Congress) forgot about PoK. If they had taken PoK then, we would not have to carry out attacks on camps there now,” Shah said.

Shah went on to take a jibe at the opposition after informing the LokSabhathat three terrorists who were involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack have been killed. He said, “MagarSyaahipaddgayiinkechehrepe’ (Their faces have been smeared with ink)”.

“Operation Sindoor killed those who sent the terrorists, and Operation Mahadev killed those who carried out the attack.I thought that after hearing this news, there would be a wave of happiness in the ruling and the Opposition parties, ‘MagarSyaahipaddgayiinkechehrepe’ (Their faces are smeared with ink).What kind of politics is this?” Shah said during the debate on Operation Sindoor in the LokSabha. (ANI)