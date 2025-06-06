Pak enemy of peace, development and humanity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan and accused it of being an enemy of peace, development, and humanity.

Addressing a public rally in Katra after dedicating the Kashmir rail project to the nation, PM Modi, according to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) while referring to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 civilians, mostly tourists dead, said, “Pakistan tried to target Kashmir’s economy and trigger communal clashes in India, but failed in the face of people’s unity and resolve.”

“Tourism connects people, but our neighbouring country has always tried to disconnect humanity. Pakistan attacked the soul of Kashmir and humanity on April 22 by targeting innocent civilians. They wanted to incite communal violence, destroy livelihoods, and derail the region’s peace,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister blamed Pakistan for trying to damage the social fabric of the Valley and for directly targeting the growing tourism economy that has become a lifeline for thousands of Kashmiris. “ A poor worker Adil, who resisted the terrorists, was also shot dead. He was there to earn his living,” he added.

“Pakistan didn’t just attack the innocent people—it attacked Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat, and gareeb ki roti (the poor man’s bread). But the people of Jammu and Kashmir have risen. They have sent a loud and clear message to Pakistan: we reject terror, and we stand united,” PM Modi said.

He lauded the courage of the people of J&K, especially the youth, for choosing progress over fear. “Once terrorism had burned our schools and hospitals. Even holding elections was a challenge. People had stopped dreaming. But today, youth in Jammu and Kashmir are not just dreaming—they are turning those dreams into reality.”

PM Modi also referred to the huge participation of devotees in the recently held Mela Kheer Bhawani in Kashmir.

Recalling the recent Indian retaliation, he said, “Just a month ago, terrorists in Pakistan saw their doomsday. Operation Sindoor was a befitting reply. Pakistan never imagined that India would penetrate deep into their territory and destroy their terror infrastructure. Now, every time they remember Operation Sindoor, they will remember their humiliation and defeat.”

He also highlighted Pakistan’s desperation, saying, “Their frustration was clear when they targeted civilians, religious places, temples, mosques, gurdwaras, and churches in border areas like Poonch. The nation stands with the 2,000 families affected by Pakistan’s shelling. The Centre Government will provide Rs 2 lakh for houses completely damaged and Rs 1 lakh for those partially damaged. This compensation is ain addition to the aid that has been provided to them.”

Underscoring his government’s commitment to border communities, PM Modi said, “We consider border residents as our first-line citizens. The bunkers we built have saved many lives. Two men and two women battalions have been formed, and more infrastructure is coming up in these areas.”

Calling upon the youth of J&K and the rest of India, he said, “Operation Sindoor has shown the power of India’s armed forces and the success of ‘Make in India’. I urge the youth to become innovators in the defence sector. Help India become one of the top defence exporters in the world. This will not only protect the nation but create employment for lakhs.”

PM Modi reaffirmed his promise: “No power in the world can stop the development of Jammu and Kashmir. I will not let vikas (development) slow down—not today, not tomorrow. If anyone tries to disrupt J&K progress will have to face Modi first.”—(KNO)