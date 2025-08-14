“Painful chapter of 1947”: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday paid tribute to the people who endured “horrific consequences” following the partition of India in 1947.

As India observes the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Rajnath Singh recalled the hatred and violence and called Partition a “painful chapter”.

Sharing an X post, the Union Minister wrote, “On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, recalling that painful chapter of 1947, I pay tribute to all those brothers and sisters who had to endure the horrific consequences of hatred and violence following India’s partition and witnessed the loss of life and property.”

He added that the government is committed to strengthening social harmony in the country.

“Even today, every Indian feels empathy for those affected families. We are fully committed to further strengthening social harmony in the country,” he wrote.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the millions affected by the Partition in 1947, remembering the pain, violence, and displacement it caused.

On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Shah condemned the division of the nation and expressed heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives during this tragic period.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, “#PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay is a day to express condolences by remembering the pain of those who suffered due to the partition of the country and its tragedy. On this day, the Congress party divided the nation into pieces, hurting the pride of Mother India. The partition led to violence, exploitation, and atrocities, and millions of people endured displacement.”

“I offer my heartfelt tribute to all those people. The country will never forget the history and pain of the partition. I offer my tribute to those who lost their lives in this horror of the partition,” the post read.

On August 14, India observes ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and were displaced during the country’s partition in 1947. (ANI)