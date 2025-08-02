BreakingNationalUncategorized

“Pain of Pahalgam terror attack victim families weighed heavily on my heart”: PM Modi

Varanasi, Aug 02 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the foundation stones laying and the inauguration of the development works, in Varanasi on Saturday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo) National::DPR PMO

Stating that pain of the families of Pahalgam terror attack victims, especially the daughters and children, weighed heavily on his heart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that whosoever attacks Indian citizens will not be spared, even if he hides beneath the earth.

PM Modi, while addressing a public gathering in Varanasi, according to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) referred to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 civilians, mostly tourists dead. “Operation Sindoor was launched to avenge the attack on our unarmed citizens and demonstrate India’s military resolve,” he said.

“This is my first visit to Varanasi after Operation Sindoor. The entire world has seen how India responded through its indigenous strength. Whoever attacks India will not be spared,” PM Modi said, as per KNO,

He said, “The pain of the victims’ families, especially the daughters and children weighed heavily on my heart. I had prayed to Baba Vishwanath to give strength to those families. I had taken a pledge to avenge the Sindoor of our daughters,” PM Modi said, dedicating the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ to Lord Mahadev.

Notably, though the event primarily marked the inauguration of development projects worth Rs: 2,200 crore and the release of Rs: 20,500 crore as the 20th installment of PM-KISAN, the Prime Minister’s sharp remarks on Kashmir and the opposition’s reaction created a buzz.

The PM accused the opposition of sympathizing with terrorists, saying some leaders even questioned why terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were eliminated swiftly.

“Should the country wait before responding to terror? The same people once gave clean chits to bomb blast accused and withdrew cases during their tenure,” he added.

On Operation Sindoor, he said, “India exhibited to the world the capability of our home-grown defense technology, including air defense systems and BrahMos missiles.”

He also said that BrahMos production would soon begin in Uttar Pradesh, further strengthening India’s self-reliance in defense—(KNO)

