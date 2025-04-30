Pahalgam Zipline operator has no links with terror, claims family

The family of Muzamil, a zipline operator detained after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, has strongly denied any links to terrorist activities, stating that their son was “traumatised and crying” in the aftermath of the incident.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Muzamil’s father, Abdul Aziz, said his son was performing his regular duties as a zipline operator at Baisaran meadow when gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists, killing 26 people, including a Nepalese national.

“Muzamil was very scared and crying after the attack. He was simply doing his job,” said Aziz. “He had no involvement in any wrongdoing and has never been associated with any anti-national activity.”

The controversy around Muzamil arose after a viral video allegedly captured him shouting “Allahu Akbar” moments before the firing began. The video, recorded by a tourist from Ahmedabad, has fueled speculation on social media.

Addressing the issue, Aziz said the chants, which translates to “God is Great,” is commonly used by Kashmiri Muslims, particularly in moments of distress or fear. “That doesn’t mean it had anything to do with the attack. People are misinterpreting it,” he said.

Aziz clarified that his son’s only responsibility was operating the zipline, and he had no knowledge of or connection to the attackers. “He would go to work, operate the ride, and return home. That was his routine,” he added.

Authorities detained Muzamil for questioning following the attack, which occurred in the popular tourist destination of Baisaran Valley. While no official statement has confirmed his involvement, the incident has drawn attention to everyone present at the site during the deadly assault.

The 53-second video that triggered the controversy was shot by a tourist from Gujarat who was mid-air on a zipline ride during the attack. Using a selfie stick, Bhatt inadvertently captured scenes of panic as gunfire erupted below, with people fleeing and one individual collapsing, apparently after being shot.