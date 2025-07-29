Pahalgam victim’s brother thanks forces for eliminating mastermind

Srinagar, July 28: Syed Naushad, the brother of Syed Adil who was killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, on Monday expressed deep gratitude to the government, Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and other security agencies for their relentless efforts in Operation Mahadev, which led to the killing of the mastermind behind the Pahalgam massacre.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Srinagar, Naushad said the successful counter-terror operation brought a “sense of justice and relief” to the families who lost their loved ones in the brutal attack.

“My brother Syed Adil was an innocent civilian who became a victim of senseless violence. Today, we feel that justice has begun to take its course. I thank the Army, J&K Police, and the government for standing by us and acting with such resolve,” he said.

Operation Mahadev was launched in the dense Lidwas area of Dachigam forest on Monday morning, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of heavily armed terrorists.

In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed, including the key mastermind behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including several tourists and local residents.

Security officials confirmed that weapons and documents recovered from the encounter site are likely linked at least two of the slain terrorists to the Pahalgam attack. A forest hideout used by them for shelter and logistics was also discovered during the operation.

Naushad said that while the pain of losing his brother can never be erased, the government’s firm response reassured the families of the victims that the perpetrators would not go unpunished.

“The loss is irreparable, but today we feel heard. The sacrifices of our loved ones will not be in vain,” he added.

Naushad urged continued efforts to dismantle the broader network responsible for orchestrating terror in Kashmir.

“Let this operation be a message to all those who think they can get away with killing innocent people. The resolve of our forces is strong, and the people of Kashmir stand with them.”

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vidhi Kumar Birdi said that the identification of the three terrorists killed in ‘Operation Mahadev’ near Dachigam National Park in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar is in process and will take some time.

“Operation is continuing. As per the interior reports, three bodies have been observed and seem to be neutralised. It will take us some time for identification, and parties are still inside,” IGP Birdi told mediapersons.