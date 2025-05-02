Pahalgam Terror Attack: No one will be spared, terrorism will be rooted out: Amit Shah

New Delhi, May 1 : Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, on Wednesday paid heartfelt tribute to the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, calling the incident a national tragedy and vowing a strong and unrelenting response against terrorism.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi to inaugurate a road and unveil a statue in honor of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, the patriarch of Assam’s Bodo community, Shah said, “The pain of losing lives in the Pahalgam terror attack is as deep in the hearts of their families as it is in the heart of every Indian. This is a collective national grief.”

Reaffirming the Centre’s zero tolerance policy against terrorism, Shah warned that the perpetrators and their supporters would face severe consequences. “Terrorists should not think that they have achieved a big victory. This fight is not over yet. Chun chun ke badla lenge (we will take revenge on each one of them),” he said.

“If someone thinks that by their cowardly attack they have won something, then understand one thing — this is the Narendra Modi government; no one will be spared. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished,” Shah declared.

He further emphasized, “Har vyakti ko chun chun ke jawab bhi milega, jawab bhi diya jayega (Every person involved will be identified and given a fitting reply).”

Shah noted that the Centre has followed a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism in Kashmir since, and under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, national security has received top priority. “Whether it is insurgency in the North East, Left Wing Extremism, or terrorism in Kashmir — under PM Modi’s leadership, every threat has received a befitting response,” he said.

He also cautioned terrorists and their sponsors that such acts would not deter India’s resolve: “If anyone believes cowardly attacks can shake our determination, they should remember — this is the Modi government. Our fight will continue until terrorism is wiped off the face of the nation.”

Noting strong international backing, Shah added, “Not only are 140 crore Indians united in this fight, but the entire world is with us. All countries have come together and stand with the people of India in this fight against terrorism.”

In a symbolic move to underline India’s response, the government has also announced a series of diplomatic and strategic measures, including placing the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance to send a clear message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

On April 22, a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 people, prompting strong condemnation and grief across the country. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met the following day to review the situation, expressing its deepest condolences and vowing a decisive response. The CCS briefing highlighted the cross-border linkages behind the attack and its timing — coming amid successful elections and increasing development in the Union Territory.