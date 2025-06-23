Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA gets 5-day remand of two accused

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read
New Delhi, Apr 14 (ANI): Activist Gautam Navlakha surrendered before National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence matter, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

A Jammu court on Monday granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) a five-day remand of the two accused arrested earlier in connection with the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack case.

The two accused, identified as Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmed, were brought to a Jammu court, where the Additional District and Session Judge granted the NIA a five-day remand and set the next hearing date as June 27, 2025.

The NIA arrested the two individuals in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack case, officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials, the two accused were identified as Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmed and have been arrested for allegedly harbouring terrorists involved in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives.

Earlier, on Sunday, PDP leader Iltija Mufti appealed to the Central goverment to arrest the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack and stated that tourism halted in Pahalgam, “crippling” the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Her remarks come after NIA arrested two men, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, for harbouring terrorists involved in the April 22 terror attack in the tourist hotspot of Pahalgam in the union territory.

Speaking to reporters, Mufti said, “Whatever happened in Pahalgam … is completely condemnable, it was a dastardly attack…Tourism has stopped in Pahalgam, the economy of Jammu and Kashmir has crippled… Because tourism is the backbone of our economy, I appeal to the government to arrest those who carried out this attack as soon as possible, and take some confidence-building measures with the people here.” (ANI)

IMA Junior Doctors demand CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in NEET 2024
Pahalgam terror attack was “original escalation” by Pakistan, we are only responding: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
CM Omar Abdullah leaves for Ramban to assess damage after cloudburst
Soldiers secure Borders, Society must secure their well-being: LG Sinha
Army D5 motorcycle expedition flagged off in Srinagar to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas
Share This Article
Previous Article BJP’s Tarun Chugh Joins Global Leaders in Cork, Ireland to Pay Tribute to Kanishka Bombing Victims 
Next Article Netanyahu says Israel “very close” to achieving goals in Iran, vows to avoid “war of attrition”
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Empowering remote students; Sakina Itoo dedicates buses to 5 GDCs in Kashmir
Breaking Kashmir
Netanyahu says Israel “very close” to achieving goals in Iran, vows to avoid “war of attrition”
Breaking World
BJP’s Tarun Chugh Joins Global Leaders in Cork, Ireland to Pay Tribute to Kanishka Bombing Victims 
Breaking
NC President Farooq Abdullah Slams Delay in Statehood, Announces Human Rights Wing
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News