The residential houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists destroyed by the authorities on Friday in Tral and Bijbehara area of South Kashmir, three days after Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 Tourists and one civilian were killed in an attack .

Officials said that the authorities demolished the houses of Asif Sheikh and Adil Thoker in Tral and Bijbehara, accused of being involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.