Pahalgam Terror Attack: Coffins carrying victims of terror attack reach Srinagar airport, nation in mourning

As the country mourns the tragic death of innocent tourists, the coffins carrying the victims of the terror attack were brought to the Srinagar airport. Several state government representatives have arrived in Srinagar to facilitate the return home of victims and tourists from their respective states.

This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad arrived in Srinagar to coordinate on behalf of the Siddaramaiah government. Ministers and officials from other states were also present on the field.

As tourist movement also increases outside the Srinagar airport, Air India has added two more flights to Delhi and Mumbai, scheduled to operate today, to ensure the safe return of tourists from the valley.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about arranging more flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai today. The Minister is also monitoring fares to prevent spikes in this situation, and is continually assessing the situation around the clock to meet additional requirements. Ministry of Civil Aviation has arranged four new flights, two each to delhi and Mumbai. Based on demand, they are in touch with airlines to increase their efforts.

The police administration has erected concertina wires in order to enhance security amid the heightened tensions over the deadly attacks against tourists. Choppers have been deployed in the airspace to conduct surveys and aid in the search operations in Pahalgam.

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has sent shock waves across the country, especially within the local community, which has called for a shutdown.

Gulzar Ahmad Wani, president of Pahalgam Taxi Association, says, “I condemn this attack. It is not just tourists, but our livelihood, our families. We don’t consider them tourists. It is as if our family members have been killed. I request that the government investigate this matter thoroughly. Pahalgam has always been peaceful, and it runs on tourism.”

The business community in the Poonch district has put locks in markets while protesting and extending solidarity to the victims. They were seen shouting slogans, “Pakistan Haye Haye! Dehshatgardi band karo!”

Meanwhile, in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, preparations are underway for the funeral process at the residence of Manjunath, one of the tourists who was killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The family is expecting the mortal remains to arrive at their residence today.

His maternal uncle, Madhav Murthy, said, “Manjunath is a relative. His son scored 98 per cent marks in the second PU exams, which is why he took his family to Jammu and Kashmir. Shivamogga MP, MLA, and many others, including RSS leaders, are trying to bring his mortal remains. They went on a package tour around eight days ago. When they were eating panipuri, terrorists attacked them. They told his wife and son to ‘go and tell this to Modiji’. It’s not good to lose anybody in any such attacks.”

Following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack.

With the situation tense in the area, some tourists have decided to cut their trips short as well.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a briefing meeting with EAM Dr S. Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other officials immediately after landing in Delhi from Saudi Arabia. (ANI)