Pahalgam terror attack: ANC leader urges PM, HM to engage directly with Kashmiri politicians, civil society

Srinagar, Apr 25: In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of innocent tourists, Awami National Conference (ANC) Senior Vice President Muzaffar Shah has called for direct engagement between the central leadership and local stakeholders in Kashmir.

Addressing the media on Friday, Shah emphasised the urgent need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to convene a meeting with political and civil society leaders from the Kashmir division to gain an unfiltered understanding of public concerns and sentiments.

Speaking a day after participating in an all-party meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Shah highlighted the importance of national unity and collective responsibility in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“The meeting, convened to deliberate on the situation and pass a unanimous resolution condemning the attack, witnessed broad cross-party consensus,” he said.

Shah acknowledged the considered response of BJP leaders in addressing the national fallout of the attack and commended their emphasis on restraint and diligence. He urged them to extend the same measured tone in public discourse and media statements to safeguard innocent Kashmiri students, professionals, and entrepreneurs from harassment and intimidation elsewhere in the country.

“I say this with complete responsibility, Kashmiris did not carry out this heinous act. We do not know the perpetrators, nor have we ever aligned with such violence—neither today, nor in the past,” Shah stated firmly.

The ANC leader added, “This is a critical moment. Our own tourists have suffered unimaginable loss, which has left a scar on our collective conscience. But now, we face the sinister prospect of manufactured discord between communities. It is imperative that the Prime Minister and Home Minister assert unequivocally: while the guilty will be brought to justice, innocent Kashmiris must not fall prey to hate or propaganda. They are as much citizens of this country as anyone else.”

Shah informed that a moment of silence was observed during the meeting in memory of the victims and tribute was paid to the Kashmiri local who valiantly tried to shield the tourists during the attack, ultimately sacrificing his life in the process. “His bravery must not be forgotten and stands as a timeless testament to the solidarity and humanity of the Kashmiri people,” he said.

He called for honouring local hero Nazakat Ahmad, who courageously rescued 11 members of a family, including a BJP youth wing leader, alongside hundreds of unsung local heroes whose swift actions saved thousands of stranded tourists during the attack—all before security forces had even arrived on the scene.

The ANC leader added, “We must recognise the exceptional dedication demonstrated by the medical team at GMC Anantnag. The doctors and entire paramedical staff, through extraordinary commitment and professional expertise, preserved countless lives that might otherwise have been lost to this senseless violence.”