Pahalgam Bloodshed: J&K Students Association Issues Helpline Numbers; Urges Kashmiri Students to Stay Vigilant

In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam bloodbath, which has claimed the lives of over 28 innocent tourists, there is widespread grief, anger, and mourning across the country. In response to this, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has issued an urgent advisory for all Kashmiri students studying across various states in India.

The association has called for calm and caution during this tense and sensitive period, urging students to refrain from engaging in political discussions or posting sensitive content on social media platforms, as such actions could provoke backlash or expose them to harm. In a statement released, National Convenor of the Association Nasir Khuehami appealed to students to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary, avoid public gatherings, and stay alert.

“We appeal to all Kashmiri students to maintain calm, not indulge in political debates or provocative social media activity, and to avoid venturing out unnecessarily,” he said. “The current situation is volatile and may escalate, posing a serious risk to your safety.” To ensure immediate assistance and support for students in distress, the association has issued a set of helpline numbers. Kashmiri students facing any difficulty in the aftermath of the attack are encouraged to reach out to the following contacts:

9149676014, 7006922829, 8825005327, 9906299199, 9602689622, 6006169477, 8082602445, 9149500623, 6006333584, 7028642004

National President of Association Ummar Jamal said that, Association has established a dedicated response team to provide prompt assistance and coordinate with local authorities whenever necessary. Students are encouraged to share these helpline numbers widely within their circles.

He added that, Association unequivocally condemned the heinous attack, calling it an act of cowardice and brutality. “No cause, no ideology can ever justify such barbarity. The cold-blooded murder of innocent civilians is an affront to humanity itself.

“Terror has no religion, no justification—it must be condemned in the strongest possible terms and countered with unity, resolve, and justice. This tragedy has shaken us all, and we, too, mourn this heartbreaking loss,” it added.

Association expressed its unwavering solidarity with the victims’ families and all those affected. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with the grieving families in this moment of immense pain and sorrow. Our prayers are with them.”

He further urged Kashmiri students to steer clear of any misplaced bravado “Just concentrate on your studies. Don’t fall into the trap of misplaced mechanism. The priority right now is your safety, your future, and maintaining peace. Let us not be provoked by hate-mongers seeking to exploit this tragedy for political ends.”

“We urge all Kashmiri students across India to remain indoors, avoid public confrontation, and refrain from sharing or engaging with inflammatory content online. If you feel threatened or unsafe, immediately contact the local police or reach out to us. Your security is our utmost priority,” Association reiterated.