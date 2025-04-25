Pahalgam attack: Panic stricken tourists hail ‘all-out support’ of locals

Srinagar, April 24: Pahalgam, one of Kashmir’s most picturesque and beloved tourist destinations, became the scene of a horrific terror attack that shook the entire nation on April 22. However, amidst the fear and confusion, it was the courage and humanity of local residents that stood out.

The tourists hailed the all-out support of locals including taxi drivers and pony wallas post attack stating that people offered everything that was possible for them. A group of tourists from Maharastra expressed gratitude to all locals of Pahalgam, who helped tourists reach safe locals after the attack. “Locals did their best to help us. We are grateful to them,” they said.

As the attack unfolded without warning, the people of Pahalgam — including shopkeepers, service providers and ordinary citizens swung into action. Many helped panicked tourists find safety, offered first aid to the injured and contacted emergency services. In acts of selfless bravery, locals carried the wounded on their shoulders and even used horses to transport them to safer areas. One shopkeeper opened his store to shelter frightened visitors. “We are like a family here — we help each other however we can,” he said. Security forces, including local police and army personnel, also played a crucial role in rescuing civilians and ensuring medical teams reached the injured swiftly.

A group of taxi drivers and pony wallas tried their best to ensure panic-stricken tourists are taken to safety. “It was our duty as they are our guests. We tried our best to provide them all possible relief,” said Imtiyaz Ahmed, a taxi driver. “Many others including pony wallas were seen offering the tourists including women and children, water and other refreshments.” Among the unsung heroes was Ayesha, a college student, who calmly guided a group of stranded tourists back to their hotel. “In moments like these, we must stay strong and support one another,” she said. Tragically, one local resident lost his life while confronting the attackers in a bid to protect others — a sacrifice that deeply moved those who witnessed his bravery. Though the attack cast a shadow over Pahalgam, it also revealed the resilience, compassion and unity of its people — a powerful reminder that even in the darkest times, humanity can shine through.