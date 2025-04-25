Pahalgam attack: Candlelight marches held across Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 24: Candlelight vigils were held across various tehsils and district headquarters in the Kashmir Valley to protest the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 27 innocent tourists and left many others injured on April 22.

Many people assembled in their respective tehsil and district headquarters, holding candles and staging silent marches to express their sorrow and outrage. The protesters raised emotional slogans such as “Stop terrorism,” “Stop innocent killings in Kashmir” and “Stop the killings of tourist.” The mourners said the attack was not just an assault on innocent lives but a blow to humanity itself. “Anyone who kills an innocent has killed all of humanity,” a protester said, adding that such barbaric acts have no place in any civilized society. The people demanded strict action against those responsible for the attack and said they must be brought to justice without delay. Throughout the day, the streets remained filled with protesters holding candles and placards, all united in grief and condemnation. “This is a direct attack on the people of Kashmir. These tourists came here on our faith, trusting that Kashmir is safe, and now they are being returned in coffins. It is heartbreaking,” said another local during the vigil. From North to South Kashmir, similar candlelight protests were held, reflecting a collective call for peace and justice. The people said that such incidents not only destroy lives but also damage the trust and image of the Valley. The protesters strongly appealed for an end to terrorism and urged authorities to ensure the safety of every person who visits Kashmir. They stood in solidarity with the families of the victims and vowed that Kashmiris would not allow such violence to define their land.

Students hold rallies in Gbl, Kangan

Students from various educational institutions, mostly private schools, held massive protest rallies in Kangan and Ganderbal on Thursday, to condemn the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left around 27 tourists dead and several others injured.

In Kangan, hundreds of students took to the streets, marching from the SDM office to the main market. The students raised slogans in support of the victims and held banners calling for peace. “Tourists are our guests, and we love tourism, not terrorism,” the students chanted in unison, reflecting the Valley’s traditional spirit of hospitality.

“Kashmir has always opened its arms to guests. What happened in Pahalgam is a tragedy that has hurt every heart here,” said a protesting student. In Ganderbal, a peaceful protest was also held as students mourned the loss of innocent lives in the Pahalgam attack. Under the banner “Ganderbal Students Mourn Pahalgam Tragedy, Demand Justice,” they expressed deep sorrow and demanded immediate action against those responsible. This marked the second consecutive day of protests in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, showing a growing wave of anger, grief, and solidarity with the victims of the heinous act. The student community’s voice adds to the widespread condemnation pouring in from across the region, as Kashmir continues to stand against violence and advocate for peace and safety for all. Meanwhile Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kargil unit organised a peaceful candlelight march on Wednesday evening to condemn the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The march began from the Main Market and concluded at Lal Chowk, Kargil, drawing participation from party leaders, workers, and concerned citizens. Among the prominent participants were Chairman Haj Committee Ladakh Mohd Ali Majaz, Senior BJP Leader from UT Ladakh Kacho Gulzar Hussain, Media Secretary BJP Ladakh Mohd Hassan Pasha, as well as Bashir Wafa, Abass Poyen, and several BJP executive members and local workers. During the solemn gathering, prayers were offered for the eternal peace of the deceased and for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack. The candle march served as a moment of collective mourning and a strong message of unity against terrorism. Speaking to the Reporters senior BJP leader Kacho Gulzar Hussain expressed deep sorrow and condemned the attack. “This inhuman terrorist act is deeply condemnable. Terrorism has no religion, and it must be opposed by all peace-loving people,” he said.