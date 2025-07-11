Pahalgam attack a grim reminder: Omar

Srinagar, July 10: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives has highlighted the need for constant vigilance to prevent such tragedies in the future.Speaking to reporters after attending the TTF Kolkata 2025, Omar said that the April 22 attack served as a grim reminder of the challenges in maintaining security. “The Pahalgam incident clearly shows that we must remain alert all the time,” he said.Responding to questions on the delay in arrests, the chief minister said such investigations take time. “There is no deadline for arrests in such cases, but I am sure the culprits will eventually be caught,” he said.The Pahalgam attack, which came just weeks before the annual AmarnathYatra, led to a surge in concern over the safety of pilgrims and tourists. However, Omar was hopeful about the return of travellers to the Kashmir.“Tourists are coming back. Hotel prices might be a bit lower than before the incident, but we are seeing renewed interest, including for the Amarnath pilgrimage,” he said.Commenting on the Supreme Court’s recent green signal to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, Omar said the court’s order must be accepted.

The revision exercise had sparked a political row in Bihar, with opposition parties alleging that it would unfairly benefit the ruling alliance. “The Supreme Court has taken a stand, and we must respect it,” Omar said.Asked about recent statements made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state of the INDIA bloc opposition alliance, Omar said the responsibility for keeping the group united lies with its largest member. Without naming the Congress directly, he said, “It’s not about any one leader. The biggest stakeholder has the duty to ensure the alliance remains strong.”When questioned about the BJP’s comparison of West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee to Jammu and Kashmir, Omar called such remarks inaccurate and unnecessary. “These kinds of comparisons serve no purpose,” he said.Reaffirming his party’s stance, Omar once again pressed for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood. “This is the only time in India’s history that a state has been downgraded to Union Territory status. We want statehood restored as soon as possible,” he said.