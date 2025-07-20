Padma Shri Balwant Thakur honoured at IIM Jammu for pioneering theatre as soft skills tool

Jammu, Jul 19: In a grand ceremony held at Mandapam, IIM Jammu, eminent theatre personality and former cultural diplomat of India, Padma Shri Balwant Thakur, was honoured by Prof B.S. Sahay, Director, Indian Institute of Management Jammu, for his outstanding contribution in training 128 students and devising a vibrant performing arts festival titled ‘Rang Tarang’, featuring 16 plays and 3 dance presentations.Commending Balwant Thakur’s exceptional work, Prof Sahay remarked, “This marks the second batch of IIM students trained under him. What makes his engagement truly unique is the way he tailors each session to meet the specific professional demands of our institution, transforming theatre into a powerful soft-skills engine relevant to corporate leadership.” He added, “His work is not just theatre—it’s cultural engineering. He’s not seeking applause from the stage; he’s nurturing resonance in the minds of tomorrow’s leaders.”He further noted, “I was truly amazed to see IIM students performing on stage with such professional finesse—acting and dancing with a grace and confidence that often surpassed even seasoned performers. It is a testament to his extraordinary vision and mentoring. His magic lies in his ability to unlock hidden potential, transforming each student completely. The confidence, discipline, and creative expression he has instilled in them are clearly visible in every performance.”In his address, Balwant Thakur expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Director and the IIM Jammu team for the opportunity to be part of such a meaningful initiative. “I am deeply thankful for the chance to be engaged in something so enriching and inspiring. It not only allows me to share my experiences but also enables me to learn and grow through interaction with such curious and enthusiastic minds,” he said.Thakur highlighted the students’ exceptional energy, eagerness to learn, and openness to experiment, calling them a source of inspiration that constantly pushed him to innovate. “Their enthusiasm motivated me to think beyond conventional approaches and rediscover theatre as a dynamic and evolving discipline,” he noted.Reflecting on his 45-year journey in the world of theatre, Balwant Thakur emphasised that theatre is far more than performance. “Theatre is for thinkers, innovators, leaders, and healers,” he said. “It is a transformative art that shapes individuals, provokes thought, instils empathy, and drives social change. As artists, we carry the responsibility to harness this magical power of the arts for the greater good of society.”Sharing insights from his experiences in over 100 countries, he said these global interactions have broadened his understanding of cultures, deepened his perspective on human stories, and enriched his creative vision—all of which he channels into his work today.He concluded with an earnest hope that such collaborations between arts and professional education would continue to flourish, contributing not only to individual growth but also to a more empathetic, imaginative, and humane society.