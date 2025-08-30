Auqib Nabi makes rare record, takes double hat-trict as North-Zone gains sizeable lead

Follow us on

Bengaluru, Aug 29: After playing a splendid innings of power-packed 44 runs and making a crucial 9th wicket partnership of 66 runs with talented wicketkeeper batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan, J&K’s ace fast bowling all-rounder, Auqib Nabi wreaked havoc and created a rare cricketing record of taking a double hat-trict, thus guiding formidable North Zone to gain a sizeable first innings lead of 175 runs over almost equally poised East Zone in Duleep Trophy at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) Ground, Bengaluru today.Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 308/7, North Zone rode on a batting brilliance of wristy, willowy and sinuous, Kanhaiya Wadhawan and instinctively explosive Auqib Nabi, guiding North Zone to a good total of 405 runs in 93.3 overs. Kanhaiya Wadhawan top scored with 76 runs off 152 balls, studded with 6 delectable boundaries, while Auqib contributed brisk 44 runs off 33 balls.Ayush Badoni (63), Yash Dhull (39), Nishant Sindhu (47), Shubham Khajuria (26), skipper Ankit Kumar (30) and Mayank Daggar (28) were the major contributors.Left-arm orthodox Manishi was the most successful bowler for East Zone, who took 6 wickets by conceding 111 runs in his 22.2 overs, while Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal bagged 2 wickets. Mohammad Shammi and Mukhtar Hussain claimed one wicket each.In reply, East Zone bundled out for 230 runs as Auqib Nabi plotted their collapse sending back dangerous Virat Singh (69), Manishi (0), Mukhtar Hussain (0) and Suraj Singh Jaiswal (10) on four consecutive deliveries.Virat Singh top scored with 69 runs, while skipper Riyan Parag and Utkarsh Singh contributed 39 and 38 runs to the total respectively.Auqib Nabi was the wrecker-in-chief for North Zone, who took 5 important wickets by giving away 28 runs in 10.1 overs, while Harshit Rana bagged 2 wickets. Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Daggar and Nishant Sindhu claimed one wicket each.Member Administration JKCA, Brig Anil Gupta said that Nabi has proved that he is a champion bowler ignored for too long, while Member Cricket Operations and Development JKCA and Convener of North Zone Selection Committee, Mithun Manhas has accredited the success of these players to the thought process and sheer-dint of hardwork, perseverance and resilience by the players and all involved in the system.