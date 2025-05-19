Overnight Blaze Destroys 12 Shops, 4 Residential Houses in Bandipora’s Sumbal Market

A devastating fire engulfed the main market of Sumbal in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, reducing at least 12 shops and four residential houses to ashes, officials said.

An official said that soon after the fire broke out, fire tenders from Sumbal and Naidkhai, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and local residents, started a joint rescue operation to control the blaze.

Despite prompt efforts, the fire rapidly spread, prompting reinforcement from Safapora and Batwina fire stations.

After hours of intense firefighting, the flames were finally brought under control.

While assets worth crores were saved, property worth lakhs was destroyed in the blaze.

The gutted houses belonged to Bashir Ahmad Wani, Son of Mohammad Sultan, Abdul Hameed Wani, Abdul Hameed Khanday, and Nazir Ahmad Khanday, all residents of Sumbal.

Officials said the cause of the fire is unknown. Thankfully, no casualties or injuries were reported. Police have taken cognisance of the incident and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, Nazir Ahmad Reshi, President of Trade Federation Sumbal, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended solidarity to the affected families. He urged the Bandipora District Administration to provide immediate relief and compensation to the victims. (KNS)