Over two lakh pilgrims have undertaken the annual Amarnath Yatra since it began on July 3.
Sign Up For Daily Newsletter
Be keep up! Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.
Leave a Comment Leave a Comment
Stay Connected
Latest News
Recent Posts
- “Deeply saddened”: CM Omar Condoles Loss of Lives in Doda Road Accident
- Over two lakh pilgrims have undertaken the annual Amarnath Yatra since it began on July 3.
- LG Sinha Condoles Loss of Lives in Doda Road Accident
- Kupwara Woman Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Srinagar
- “Tesla has arrived in the right city and right state” says Maharashtra CM at Mumbai showroom opening