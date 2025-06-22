Over one lakh students, teachers participate in International Yoga Day

Srinagar, June 21: Over one lakh students and teachers from both Government and Private Schools from across Kashmir valley participated in celebration of the 11th International Yoga Day on Saturday, organised by the Youth Services and Sports Kashmir.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Mohammad Rashid, Joint Director of Youth Services and Sports Kashmir said that a total of 101,521 students from Government and Private Schools across all districts participated in the celebration programs conducted at both district and zonal levels by the Youth Services and Sports Department in all ten districts.

“The Youth Services and Sports Department of Kashmir has made extensive arrangements at the district and zonal levels for these programs, where the participation of students and teachers has been significant in relation to the 11th International Yoga Day,” he said

The Joint Director noted that the celebration began with participants listening to a live-streamed address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Visakhapatnam, which was broadcast on a large screen at the venue.

“The attendees actively engaged in guided yoga sessions, which featured live demonstrations of asanas and breathing techniques led by qualified instructors,” he added.

Likewise, the International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and spirit across all educational institutions in the Srinagar district, encompassing both government and private schools. Students from various schools also took part in a mass celebration at the lawns of SKICC, where they viewed the flagship Yoga Sangam event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam.

In a distinctive collaboration, Samagra Shiksha J&K partnered with 92.7 BIG FM Jammu to host a lively celebration at SP HSS Srinagar. The event was attended by Project Director Samagra Shiksha, Bhawani Rakwal, and Dr. G.N. Itoo, Director of School Education Kashmir, who observed the enthusiastic involvement of students, particularly commending the Children with Special Needs (CWSNs) who participated in the yoga activities.

All schools in the Srinagar district demonstrated active engagement, with both students and teachers recognizing the advantages of yoga within their educational institutions. Rifat Qadri, Chief Education Officer of Srinagar, expressed gratitude to all parties involved for contributing to the program’s success.

The activities concluded with a profound sense of unity and harmony, highlighting the significance of yoga in fostering a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Meanwhile, the 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated with immense enthusiasm at DIET Beerwah, organized by the Youth Services & Sports Department, Zone Beerwah, under the guidance of ZPEO Beerwah.