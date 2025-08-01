Top Stories

Over Amarnathji 4 lakh devotees pay obeisance at Shri Yatra

• LG Manoj Sinha expresses gratitude stakeholders for smooth yatra

SRINAGAR, JULY 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today expressed his gratitude to all those involved in organising the Holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, which crossed the milestone of 4 lakh darshans.

Posting on X, the Lieutenant Governor said, “Baba Amarnath makes the impossible possible. With his blessings, the Holy Yatra has crossed 4 lakh darshans today. I bow to Lord Shiva for this miracle and thank everyone who has helpedÀ make this pilgrimage a divine experience for devotees.”

He added, “The record number of darshans and the arrival of devotees from across India and the world testify to India’s unity and resolve to overcome challenges. I am deeply thankful to the devotees for their faith, which strengthens our priceless spiritual heritage.”

Describing the pilgrimage, he said, “This sacred journey is incomparable—not just for its hardships, but as a unique path to pure bliss. It offers devotees a spiritual experience, self-discovery, deep trust, and fills their hearts with infinite gratitude.”

