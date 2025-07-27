Over 800 central laws extended to J&K post Art370: LG Sinha

Srinagar, July 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that following the abrogation of Article 370, more than 800 Central laws have been extended to Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring justice, equality, and constitutional rights for all citizens, especially those previously excluded.

Addressing the North Zone Regional Conference of Legal Services Authorities at SKICC Srinagar, the Lieutenant Governor said the historic changes since 2019 have enabled the full application of constitutional guarantees in the Union Territory.

“Many soldiers gave their lives to protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the borders of India, yet they didn’t have the legal right to build a small house here,” LG Sinha said. “This injustice has now been corrected.”

He emphasised the government’s commitment to delivering justice to the most underserved, especially members of the armed forces and the tribal community. “We may never fully repay the debt of our soldiers’ sacrifices, but we can honour them by ensuring they lead just and dignified lives,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said he regards tribal communities as the true indigenous people of India, deserving not only recognition but priority in development and access to rights. “They have the first right over the country’s resources and welfare mechanisms,” he said.

He acknowledged that nomadic and tribal groups often face structural and legal barriers and called on legal service authorities to play a proactive role in upholding their rights. “Legal rights for these communities must not be symbolic, but effectively enforced,” he added.

LG Sinha highlighted a recent conversation with the Chief Justice of the J&K High Court and reaffirmed the administration’s support for reforms that promote legal inclusivity.

He announced that Rule 13 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority Rules has been amended to include the Secretary of the ZilaSainik Board as a member of District Legal Services Authorities. “This inclusion ensures that soldiers are directly represented and provided with timely legal support,” he said.

He also noted that a high-level meeting was recently held with the Chief Justice, Director General of Police, and senior officers to discuss further steps for legal access. “The administration stands fully behind any effort to widen justice delivery,” he said.

Beginning his address by paying tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War, LG Sinha said, “I may not be a student of law, but I understand that law—like science—must function on clear principles and precise standards.”

He invoked Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s seminal speech of November 25, 1949, stating that freedom, equality, and unity are the bedrock of India’s democratic fabric. “No citizen or community must be deprived of justice, whether social or economic,” he asserted.

The Lieutenant Governor underscored that access to justice is a constitutional guarantee. He said the 1987 Legal Services Authorities Act, enacted by Parliament, was a transformative step to ensure that justice reaches the poor and marginalized through free legal aid.

He also commended the J&K High Court for launching special legal aid initiatives for the underprivileged, including transgender persons, senior citizens, and victims of violence.

“I’m pleased to note that schemes under the National Legal Services Authority—like legal support for acid attack survivors, disaster victims, and legal clinics in jails—are actively functioning across J&K,” LG Sinha said.

The LG appreciated the role of legal literacy clubs in schools and colleges that are fostering awareness among youth about their constitutional rights. He noted that four new schemes launched under NALSA by the J&K Legal Services Authority have already benefitted over 12,000 people.

“These schemes aren’t limited to any one group—they are helping persons with disabilities as well as others in need. This is real, measurable progress,” he said.

He reiterated that the conference aimed to enhance legal protections for soldiers and tribal communities. “This forum is not just symbolic—it is a step toward real, inclusive justice,” LG Sinha said.

Latet, he thanked the officials of the J&K Legal Services Authority for their tireless work in defending citizens’ rights. “Legal service authorities are central to our efforts. Through their work, we express our respect for our brave soldiers and our commitment to the Constitution,” he said.