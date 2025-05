The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Saturday said that more than 75 percent candidates have qualified the annual regular exams of 11th standard.

A top official informed the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) over 75 percent students have qualified the exams.

The official further said that 1,21,777 total appeared in the exams including 60,819 from Jammu and 60,958 from Kashmir.

Click on below link to check the score : https://jkbose.nic.in/results/jkboseresults.aspx