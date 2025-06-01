Over 60 buses to ferry KPs for Kheer Bhawani Mela from Jammu today

Srinagar, May 31: Ahead of the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela celebrations on June 03, over sixty buses carrying Kashmiri Pandit devotees are scheduled to depart from Jammu to different parts of Valley on Sunday morning.

Relief Commissioner (Migrants), Dr. Arvind Karwani told Rising Kashmir that all necessary arrangements have been made for the pilgrimage, including transportation, security, and basic amenities to ensure a safe and peaceful journey for the devotees.

“A fleet of 60 buses carrying Kashmiri Pandit devotees will depart from Nagrota Bypass in Jammu at 6:00 AM on Sunday for the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela, scheduled to be held on June 3. Comprehensive arrangements have been made for the pilgrimage, including transportation, security, and essential amenities,” he said.

Dr Karwani said he recently visited Ganderbal, Kulgam, Anantnag and Kupwara and reviewed the arrangements with the respective district administration.

“Security arrangements are being reviewed at the highest level and all measures are being taken care of. We have coordinated with the local administration, police, and relevant departments to ensure all facilities are in place,” he said.

Dr Karwani said that the arrangements made for the Mela are satisfactory and every effort is being made to make the pilgrimage smooth for the devotees.

The Kheer Bhawani festival, which will be celebrated on June 3 at Tulmulla in Ganderbal district and at other revered shrines of Mata Ragnya Devi across Kashmir, holds immense spiritual significance for the Kashmiri Pandit community.