Over 6 lakh fish seed released into Dal Lake

Srinagar, June 16: The Fisheries Department on Sunday released 6.5 lakh fish seed into Dal Lake in a move aimed at preserving aquatic biodiversity and supporting the livelihoods of local fishermen, officials said.

The stocking programme was carried out in the presence of Nahida Akhtar, Chief Project Officer (CPO), Gagribal Srinagar, and other officials of the department. The initiative is part of a broader plan to maintain fish biomass in Kashmir’s natural water bodies, including trout streams, standing lakes, urban water bodies, and ponds.

Joint Director, North Kashmir Division, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Wani, speaking to Rising Kashmir, said the seed stocking exercise is crucial to keeping fish populations balanced and ensuring the sustainability of the lake’s ecosystem.

“This is basically a seed stocking programme. We replenish our natural water bodies with fish seed so that fishing stock remains healthy, and the fishing community continues to benefit without disturbing the ecological balance,” he said.

Wani said that such initiatives not only help maintain ecological stability but also generate employment opportunities for local fishing communities.

“Once these fish grow to a sizable level, we issue fishing licenses to local fishermen. Many of them depend on this for livelihood. Although some have moved on to other professions, fishing still remains a valuable source of income for several families,” he added.

He added that licensing is regulated to ensure responsible fishing and to keep the ecosystem intact. “The ecosystem remains optimal, and fish continue to be available in our natural water bodies,” the official said.